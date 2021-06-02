Wednesday, June 2nd | 22 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lapid Enlists Gantz, Moves Closer to Unseating Netanyahu

Harvard Police Investigating Vandalism of Jewish Center After Window Smashed, Palestinian Flag Zip-Tied to Door

Young Jewish Siblings in LA Targeted by Paintball Fired From Vehicle After Shabbat Services

Arrests at Bronx Memorial Day March After Anti-Israel Protesters Shout Violent Slogans, Scale Bridge

‘I Was Pretty Great, Wasn’t I?’: Outrage Over Display of Flattering Hitler Bio at New Jersey Elementary School

Hadar Goldin’s Mother Calls for US Help in Return of Son’s Body, as Hamas Open to Prisoner Swap Talks

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz to Make Snap White House Visit to Talk Iran, US Military Aid

Remembering a Great Scholar and Defender of Jews: Harold Brackman

New York Times Corrects Its Headline Claim That Gaza Dead Were ‘Mostly Civilians’

Hamas Shows Journalists a Damaged School That Appears to Have Been Hit by a Hamas Rocket

June 2, 2021 7:50 am
0

Lapid Enlists Gantz, Moves Closer to Unseating Netanyahu

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Yair Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid party, delivers a statement to the press before the party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem May 31, 2021. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Israel’s opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said.

Yair Lapid, a centrist tasked with forming the next governing coalition after the conservative Netanyahu failed to do so in the wake of an inconclusive March 23 election, has until midnight on Wednesday to present a final slate.

Lapid, a 57-year-old former TV host and author, has yet to clinch a deal with his main partner, nationalist Naftali Bennett, who would serve as premier first under a proposed rotation between the two men.

Lapid’s Yesh Atid party and Gantz’s centrist Blue and White said in a joint statement they had “agreed on the outlines of the government and core issues relating to the strengthening of democracy and Israeli society”.

Related coverage

June 1, 2021 3:12 pm
0

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz to Make Snap White House Visit to Talk Iran, US Military Aid

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will make a snap visit to the US on Thursday for talks with the White...

Gantz would remain defense minister in the new cabinet, the parties said.

FIRST ARAB PARTY IN GOVERNMENT?

Netanyahu, 71, has sought to discredit Bennett and two other rightists negotiating with Lapid, saying they were endangering Israel’s security — an allusion to efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program and manage ever-fraught Palestinian ties.

Keeping the door open to them, Israel’s longest-serving leader, who was first elected prime minister a quarter-century ago, says he is still capable of forming the next government.

Deals have also been reached with the left-wing Meretz and centre-left Labour parties as well as with former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman’s nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, a Lapid spokesman said.

The United Arab List was also negotiating to join the coalition. If it does, it would be the first time in Israel’s history that an independent Arab party becomes a member of the government.

A source involved in the Lapid-led talks said the proposed new government would try to retain consensus by avoiding hot-button ideological issues such as whether to annex or cede occupied West Bank territory that Palestinians want for a state.

If Lapid misses Wednesday’s deadline — marking the end of a 28-day presidential mandate to put together a coalition — parliament will have three weeks to agree on a new candidate.

Should that fail, Israel will hold another election, its fifth in some two years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.