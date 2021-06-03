Israeli Company Temi’s Robots to Be Protected by Firedome Cybersecurity in New Partnership

CTech – Firedome, which offers cybersecurity solutions for IoT devices, has entered a partnership with fellow Israeli company Temi to secure its self-navigating personal robots with proactive cybersecurity. Temi will be embedding Firedome’s software agent into its products to help with cybersecurity and 24-hour monitoring.

“With the personal robot market being a lucrative target for cyberattacks, Temi is not taking any chances with security and privacy, and is setting a new benchmark for IoT cybersecurity,” said Yossi Wolf, Temi Co-Founder and CEO. “Temi selected Firedome’s solution due to its unmatched security measures and seamless integration to expedite our time to market. … We see that while cyber-attacks on IoT devices are on the rise, our personal robots have the highest level of cyber protection available. Ensuring our devices are protected by Firedome will allow us to provide peace of mind to our customers while enabling our rapid expansion to new markets and industries.”

Temi manufactures personal robots that use 3D mapping, sensors, and voice commands to interact with humans. Firedome, which claims to be the first provider of real-time endpoint cybersecurity for IoT devices, provides cybersecurity and constant remote monitoring. Firedome’s solution includes a lightweight software agent and a cloud-based AI engine collecting and monitoring the device, providing end-to-end protection against hacks.