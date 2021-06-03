Israeli Pop Singer Eden Ben Zaken, IDF Soldiers With Disabilities Release New Song ‘A Letter to My Brother’

Israeli pop singer Eden Ben Zaken collaborated with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who have disabilities in a new song titled “A Letter to My Brother.”

The track, written by Elai Botner and released on Sunday, was chosen by members of the Special in Uniform Band to express the journey young adults with disabilities take to achieve their independence.

“It was such fun doing the song with these amazing soldiers and a real privilege to be a part of it,” said Ben Zaken. “I deeply admire Special in Uniform soldiers, and I know that we’re going to be hearing phenomenal thing about the Special in Uniform Band. They’re making a difference, an amazing difference, for people with special needs.”

Special in Uniform (SIU), a project of JNF-USA and the IDF, aims to integrate young people with disabilities into the IDF and Israeli society. SIU directors help these IDF recruits find a position in the military that works best with their unique talents, with the belief that all Israelis have the right to realize their full potential and the capacity to contribute to society. SIU has already incorporated five hundred youths with special needs into multiple IDF bases.

Related coverage Nintendo Apologizes for Anti-Israel Graffiti in Video Game The major electronics and video game company Nintendo apologized for anti-Israel graffiti that was found in one of its video...

According to SIU, studies indicate that playing a musical instrument “vastly improves the concentration and attention span, impulse control, social functioning, self-esteem, self-expression, motivation and memory of people with disabilities.” Music also helps people with special needs “channel their intense emotions and energy.”

Watch the music video to “A Letter to My Brother” below.