Thursday, June 3rd | 23 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Crackdown on Smuggling Reveals Vulnerabilities and Traumas

Israeli Pop Singer Eden Ben Zaken, IDF Soldiers With Disabilities Release New Song ‘A Letter to My Brother’

Israeli Company Temi’s Robots to Be Protected by Firedome Cybersecurity in New Partnership

Lapid’s Move to Replace Knesset Speaker Tests Fragile New Coalition

Biden to Meet with UK’s Johnson, Turkey’s Erdogan in Overseas Trip

EU Official Sees Iran Nuclear Deal at Next Round of Talks

Groups Welcome Israel’s Next President; Herzog Brings ‘Deep Understanding of World Jewry’

Jewish Support for Biden Remains Unchanged From Election, Says AJC Survey

Congress Pursues Bill to Sanction Entities Aiding Palestinian Terror Groups

FBI Helps NYPD Address Increase in Antisemitic Attacks in New York City

June 3, 2021 11:36 am
0

Israeli Pop Singer Eden Ben Zaken, IDF Soldiers With Disabilities Release New Song ‘A Letter to My Brother’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Eden Ben Zaken (center) with members of the Special in Uniform Band in the music video for “A Letter to My Brother.” Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli pop singer Eden Ben Zaken collaborated with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who have disabilities in a new song titled “A Letter to My Brother.”

The track, written by Elai Botner and released on Sunday, was chosen by members of the Special in Uniform Band to express the journey young adults with disabilities take to achieve their independence.

“It was such fun doing the song with these amazing soldiers and a real privilege to be a part of it,” said Ben Zaken. “I deeply admire Special in Uniform soldiers, and I know that we’re going to be hearing phenomenal thing about the Special in Uniform Band. They’re making a difference, an amazing difference, for people with special needs.”

Special in Uniform (SIU), a project of JNF-USA and the IDF, aims to integrate young people with disabilities into the IDF and Israeli society. SIU directors help these IDF recruits find a position in the military that works best with their unique talents, with the belief that all Israelis have the right to realize their full potential and the capacity to contribute to society. SIU has already incorporated five hundred youths with special needs into multiple IDF bases.

Related coverage

June 2, 2021 2:50 pm
0

Nintendo Apologizes for Anti-Israel Graffiti in Video Game

The major electronics and video game company Nintendo apologized for anti-Israel graffiti that was found in one of its video...

According to SIU, studies indicate that playing a musical instrument “vastly improves the concentration and attention span, impulse control, social functioning, self-esteem, self-expression, motivation and memory of people with disabilities.” Music also helps people with special needs “channel their intense emotions and energy.”

Watch the music video to “A Letter to My Brother” below.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.