Thursday, June 3rd | 23 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Replacement for UNRWA’s Ousted Gaza Director Rebukes Predecessor’s ‘Indefensible’ Admission That Israel Did Not Target Civilians, Hamas Claims

Antisemitic Content Multiplied on German, French Online Platforms During COVID-19: EU Analysis

Minnesota Law Professor Resigns from Jewish Studies Center Over Charge of ‘Silence in the Face of Rising Antisemitism’

Gantz Meets with Blinken in Washington to Talk Mideast Security

British Actor Stephen Fry Praises ‘Brilliant’ Essay Calling Israel an Embarrassment to Jews

Head of IDF Southern Command: ‘We’re Ready for Next Stage’ of Operation Against Hamas

Jewish Security Nonprofit: Antisemitic Attacks in Britain ‘Surged’ to Record High Amid Israel-Hamas Clashes

With Antisemitism on the Rise, Deafening Silence From Human Rights Organizations

Mobs, Wokeness, and the Spread of Antisemitism

Google Removes Diversity Chief Over Antisemitic 2007 Blog Post

June 3, 2021 1:22 pm
0

Jewish Security Nonprofit: Antisemitic Attacks in Britain ‘Surged’ to Record High Amid Israel-Hamas Clashes

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The number of antisemitic incidents in Britain during last month’s hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terror organization reached the highest in a single month since the Community Security Trust (CST) started its records in 1986.

CST — a charity providing security advice and training for British Jewish communal organizations, schools and synagogues — recorded a total of 351 antisemitic attacks between May 8 and May 31, according to a report by the Guardian. The last time as many as 314 incidents were recorded was in July 2014, which also coincided with a flare up in violence in the Middle East.

CST said the last month’s “horrific surge” was triggered by antisemitic reactions to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It called the situation “utterly predictable and completely disgraceful.”

According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism, attacks faced by British Jews include physical beatings and vandalism, chants and placards at rallies, social media abuse and threats to Jewish children at schools and universities.

In one example, police were called after a man stopped Jewish secondary school students and threatened to punch them if they did not say they supported Palestine. He then said: “Tell your f***ing mum and dad they are murderers and killing babies.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.