Jewish Security Nonprofit: Antisemitic Attacks in Britain ‘Surged’ to Record High Amid Israel-Hamas Clashes

The number of antisemitic incidents in Britain during last month’s hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terror organization reached the highest in a single month since the Community Security Trust (CST) started its records in 1986.

CST — a charity providing security advice and training for British Jewish communal organizations, schools and synagogues — recorded a total of 351 antisemitic attacks between May 8 and May 31, according to a report by the Guardian. The last time as many as 314 incidents were recorded was in July 2014, which also coincided with a flare up in violence in the Middle East.

CST said the last month’s “horrific surge” was triggered by antisemitic reactions to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It called the situation “utterly predictable and completely disgraceful.”

According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism, attacks faced by British Jews include physical beatings and vandalism, chants and placards at rallies, social media abuse and threats to Jewish children at schools and universities.

In one example, police were called after a man stopped Jewish secondary school students and threatened to punch them if they did not say they supported Palestine. He then said: “Tell your f***ing mum and dad they are murderers and killing babies.”