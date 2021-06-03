Thursday, June 3rd | 23 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Pop Singer Eden Ben Zaken, IDF Soldiers With Disabilities Release New Song ‘A Letter to My Brother’

Israeli Company Temi’s Robots to Be Protected by Firedome Cybersecurity in New Partnership

Lapid’s Move to Replace Knesset Speaker Tests Fragile New Coalition

Biden to Meet with UK’s Johnson, Turkey’s Erdogan in Overseas Trip

EU Official Sees Iran Nuclear Deal at Next Round of Talks

Groups Welcome Israel’s Next President; Herzog Brings ‘Deep Understanding of World Jewry’

Jewish Support for Biden Remains Unchanged From Election, Says AJC Survey

Congress Pursues Bill to Sanction Entities Aiding Palestinian Terror Groups

FBI Helps NYPD Address Increase in Antisemitic Attacks in New York City

Netanyahu, Battling for Political Life, Attacks Deal to Unseat Him

June 3, 2021 11:21 am
0

Lapid’s Move to Replace Knesset Speaker Tests Fragile New Coalition

avatar by i24 News

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid during a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Oct. 28, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

i24 News – Hours after Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid announced that he had managed to secure a coalition deal, members of his “Change Bloc” circulated a petition on Thursday to replace Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.

Levin, a senior Likud member, is known to be a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose record 12-year tenure at the helm of the Jewish state appears to be coming to an end.

Lapid intends to replace Levin with Yesh Atid lawmaker Mickey Levy.

However, there was at least one parliamentarian from Bennett’s hard-right Yamina party who said he won’t back the motion, forcing the ideologically diverse coalition to rely on support from the opposition camp, which includes the Joint List, an anti-Zionist Arab faction, understood to support the motion.

The vote is due on Monday.

The Likud issued a swift response, charging that Bennett and Lapid found themselves reliant on the Joint List after less than 24 hours of announcing their coalition.

The statement also called on more Yamina parliamentarians to speak out against cooperation with the Joint List.

Bennett and Lapid’s slender majority of 61 lawmakers out of the Knesset’s total of 120 already includes the Arab Israeli Islamic conservative party Raam.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.