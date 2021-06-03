Netanyahu Joins Trump, Bolton, Pompeo in ‘Dustbin of History,’ Iran’s Zarif Says

i24 News – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday launched a bitter broadside against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to his likely ouster from power.

“Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators — Bolton, Trump and Pompeo — into the dustbin of history. Iran continues to stand tall. This destiny has been repeated over several millennia for all those wishing Iranians harm. Time to change course,” Zarif tweeted.

After opposition leader Yair Lapid announced on Wednesday that he managed to secure a coalition deal just minutes before a midnight Wednesday deadline, Netanyahu appears to be facing the end of his 12-year tenure as the head of Israeli government, during which he’s been a relentless adversary of Iran’s nuclear ambitions and destabilizing activities across the Middle East.

However, Zarif’s sendoff could still prove premature as the prospective coalition commands only a slender majority in parliament and a confidence vote is not expected until Monday; this gives Netanyahu some time to woo potential defectors among the unlikely bedfellows ranged against him.