Naftali Bennett Is Good for Israel

It appears that congratulations are in order for 49-year old Naftali Bennett, who seems primed to be Israel’s new prime minister. Bennett is a proud Israeli, a proud Jew, and a great choice to be the new leader of the Jewish state.

Since he’s not a liberal, worldwide media won’t fawn over him. Yet, in an era where Israel and Jews are constantly under attack, a man who wears a yarmulke, who served in the elite IDF Sayeret Matkal unit, and is a self-made millionaire, is a great role model for Israelis and Jews.

He understands public relations — and has been great at discussing Israel’s best attributes, and is a brilliant spokesperson for Israel. As he has said, “Israel is protecting the world.”

Born to parents who immigrated to Israel from America, he speaks perfect English. He has already shown a great ability to defend and explain Israel’s security situation on foreign networks, and will continue to do so as Israel’s leader.

Related coverage Celebrating Israel’s New President, Isaac Herzog In a world full of conflict and discord, in which the very idea of representative democracy is struggling to survive...

Bennett understands diplomacy, he understands security, and he understands public relations, but he is also the rare political leader with real business experience. At a time when social justice and economic matters are of vital importance in Israel, his story is a beautiful success story. As a self-made millionaire entrepreneur, he can lead by example.

With a leader like Naftali Bennett, Israel’s government can shine as the Start-Up Nation of the world. Bennett understands both the religious and secular worlds — and thus can uniquely bridge the gap between the religious and secular in Israel.

Bennett entered politics in order to make a difference for Israel, and it appears he will be the country’s next leader. Congratulations to Naftali Bennett. May he have great successes for the State of Israel.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of one of America’s largest PR agencies.