Swastikas, ‘Nazi’ Daubed in Chalk on Apartment Door of Jewish Florida State University Students

Antisemitic images and slurs were daubed on the off-campus apartment door of two Jewish students at Florida State University, amid a nationwide rise in cases of harassment and vandalism targeting Jews.

On Tuesday night, WCTV reported, someone drew three swastikas and wrote “Nazi” on the decorative chalkboard mounted on the apartment door of seniors Madison Schatz and Julia Clemens, using the chalk already drawn there.

Theirs was the only apartment targeted, said Schatz and Clemens, but they notified the university and local police, who reportedly have no leads in the case.

“It’s a little unsettling seeing as we’re both Jewish, and it’s a little hard to believe that it wasn’t a targeted attack,” Schatz said on Wednesday, adding that the offender or offenders could be someone they know.

“Seeing as our door in our hallway is locked, and it’s a private property,” she continued, “I think it could be someone we know, it could be a student at FSU.”

“This is our home. This is our safe space and to come home and see something like that,” Schatz said.