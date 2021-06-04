Friday, June 4th | 24 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Fluorescent’ Potatoes Can Signal Stress, in Israeli Research to Help Farmers Fight Climate Change

High School Football Coaches Fired for Forcing Student to Eat Pork Against Religious Beliefs

Knesset to Convene Monday to Announce New Goverment, Speaker Confirms

World Jewish Groups Praise Switzerland’s Approval of Leading Definition of Antisemitism

Celebrating Israel’s New President, Isaac Herzog

New York Times Absurdities

Naftali Bennett Is Good for Israel

As Gaza Truce Holds, Preventing Hamas From Re-Arming Takes Center Stage

Iran’s Threat to Iraq Is a Threat to the US

Hamas Promises Renewed Clashes With Israel if Qatari Money Not Forthcoming

June 4, 2021 11:08 am
0

US Says Yemen’s Houthis Bear ‘Major Responsibility’ in Conflict

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Armed Houthi followers ride on the back of a truck after participating in a funeral of Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting against government forces in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib, in Sanaa, Yemen February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The United States on Friday blamed Iran-aligned Houthis for the failure of a ceasefire to take hold in Yemen on Friday and accused them of not taking other steps toward ending the brutal conflict.

“While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.

The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, returned on Thursday from a trip to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, where he discussed the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen with government officials, Yemenis and international partners, the department said in a statement.

Since taking office in January, US President Joe Biden has made Yemen a priority and appointed Lenderking to help revive stalled UN peace efforts.

Related coverage

June 4, 2021 11:21 am
0

Hamas Promises Renewed Clashes With Israel if Qatari Money Not Forthcoming

i24 News – Hamas in the Gaza Strip threatened to spark new clashes with Israel if Qatari money does not...

After Lenderking returned from a visit last month, the State Department accused the Houthis of worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis by attacking Marib, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed government that the Houthis drove out of the capital.

The situation has not changed.

“The Houthis continue a devastating offensive on Marib that is condemned by the international community and leaves the Houthis increasingly isolated,” the State Department said.

Lenderking had talked to Yemenis about strengthening “inclusive processes” that could help citizens discuss the country’s future and increase efforts towards peace, it said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.