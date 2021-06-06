Israel Records Zero New Local COVID-19 Cases for First Time in More Than a Year
by i24 News
i24 News – Israel on Saturday registered zero new local COVID-19 infections for the first time in more than a year, according to Hebrew media reports citing Ministry of Health data.
The four new verified cases were all travelers returning from abroad.
A total of 7,575 coronavirus test results were obtained on Saturday.
The four non-local infections brings the total number of cases to 839,566. The death toll from the pandemic in Israel stands at 6,418.
As of Sunday, there were 230 active patients with 72 hospitalized and 27 in critical condition with 25 on respirators.
Health Ministry data also shows that 5,137,367 people have received two vaccine doses.
Israel on Sunday officially launched its campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents between the ages of 12 to 15, the Health Ministry said.
The teenagers will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech dose at any of the country’s four health maintenance organizations — Clalit, Maccabi, Meuhedet, and Leumit.