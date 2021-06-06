Monday, June 7th | 27 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Arab Reporter’s Home, Car Attacked by Gunfire

Israeli Police Bar Nationalist March Through Jerusalem’s Old City

Israel Knew of Imminent Attack Before Yom Kippur War, Did Not Strike for Fear of International Reaction: Documents

Three Suspects Arrested, Charged in Murder of Israeli Tourist in Baltimore

Victim of Antisemitic New York City Attack: Support From Jewish Community ‘Giving Me the Strength to Continue’

Israel Air Force Kicks Off First F-35 Fighter Jet Drill Abroad With US, Britain and Italy

Faced With a Tsunami of Antisemitism, Diaspora Jews Still Cling to Their Bubble

What Can a Skeptical World Expect From Naftali Bennett?

US Justice Department Got Gag Order on New York Times Execs in Fight Over Email Logs

In Rare Public Outing, Trump Denounces Fauci, China; Dangles 2024 Prospects

June 6, 2021 11:34 am
0

Los Angeles Teachers Union to Vote on Endorsing Anti-Israel BDS Movement

avatar by i24 News

A pro-BDS demonstration. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – The leadership of the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) is expected to vote in September on a resolution to stop US aid to Israel and endorse the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against “apartheid in Israel.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls the BDS movement antisemitic, saying that “advocates employ antisemitic rhetoric and narratives to isolate and demonize Israel.”

Several UTLA chapter chairs passed a resolution during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups expressing “solidarity with the Palestinian people” and calling for an end to the “bombardment of Gaza” and stopping the “displacement at Sheikh Jarrah.”

The resolution makes no mention of the more than 4,000 rockets fired by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad indiscriminately at Israeli territory, which killed 13 people, including two children. The resolution also fails to mention evidence of Hamas firing rockets from civilian areas of Gaza.

The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) passed a similar resolution in mid-May, reportedly becoming the first public school teachers union to endorse the anti-Israel BDS movement.

The UESF resolution accuses Israel of “apartheid and war crimes” while also failing to mention rocket and other terrorist attacks committed by Hamas and other terrorist organizations against Israeli civilians.

In a Twitter post, Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the US, compared the Los Angeles and San Francisco teachers unions voting to boycott Israel while condemning antisemitism to “pledging to fight racism while joining the Klan.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.