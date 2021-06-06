Los Angeles Teachers Union to Vote on Endorsing Anti-Israel BDS Movement
by i24 News
i24 News – The leadership of the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) is expected to vote in September on a resolution to stop US aid to Israel and endorse the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against “apartheid in Israel.”
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls the BDS movement antisemitic, saying that “advocates employ antisemitic rhetoric and narratives to isolate and demonize Israel.”
Several UTLA chapter chairs passed a resolution during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups expressing “solidarity with the Palestinian people” and calling for an end to the “bombardment of Gaza” and stopping the “displacement at Sheikh Jarrah.”
The resolution makes no mention of the more than 4,000 rockets fired by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad indiscriminately at Israeli territory, which killed 13 people, including two children. The resolution also fails to mention evidence of Hamas firing rockets from civilian areas of Gaza.
The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) passed a similar resolution in mid-May, reportedly becoming the first public school teachers union to endorse the anti-Israel BDS movement.
The UESF resolution accuses Israel of “apartheid and war crimes” while also failing to mention rocket and other terrorist attacks committed by Hamas and other terrorist organizations against Israeli civilians.
In a Twitter post, Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the US, compared the Los Angeles and San Francisco teachers unions voting to boycott Israel while condemning antisemitism to “pledging to fight racism while joining the Klan.”
Los Angeles and San Francisco teachers unions vote to boycott Israel while fighting anti-Semitism. Just like pledging to fight racism while joining the Klan.
— Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) June 6, 2021