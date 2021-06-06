Los Angeles Teachers Union to Vote on Endorsing Anti-Israel BDS Movement

i24 News – The leadership of the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) is expected to vote in September on a resolution to stop US aid to Israel and endorse the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against “apartheid in Israel.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls the BDS movement antisemitic, saying that “advocates employ antisemitic rhetoric and narratives to isolate and demonize Israel.”

Several UTLA chapter chairs passed a resolution during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups expressing “solidarity with the Palestinian people” and calling for an end to the “bombardment of Gaza” and stopping the “displacement at Sheikh Jarrah.”