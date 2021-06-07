Former Israel Space Agency Chief Dies of Wounds Sustained During Arab Riots

JNS.org – Avi Har-Even, former director-general of the Israel Space Agency, died on Sunday from complications related to injuries he suffered during the riots that rocked the country last month.

Har-Even, 84, was staying with his wife at the Effendi Hotel in Akko when Arab rioters set fire to it on May 11. Though his wife was saved, Har-Even suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation. He was transferred to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center for treatment, where he finally succumbed to his wounds.

Har-Even served many roles within Israel’s aerospace industry during the 1980s and 1990s. He led the Israel Space Agency from 1995 to 2004. Although the agency had a tiny budget, Har-Even developed it by partnering with space agencies from other countries, including the United States, France, Germany and India.

“He was a key figure in advancing the field of space in Israel, both in industry and in the defense system,” said current ISA Director-General Avi Blasberger.

Related coverage IDF Finds No Evidence of Terror Attack in Infiltration at Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv An investigation into an incident in which three young Arab men attempted to break into the Kirya — the IDF’s...