German Police Search for Suspect of ‘Repulsive’ Attempted Arson at Synagogue in City of Ulm

Police in the German state of Baden-Württemberg are seeking additional witnesses of an attempted arson attack on the synagogue in the southern city of Ulm, as the hunt for a suspect continued on Monday.

On Saturday morning, an unidentified person emptied liquid from a bottle onto the floor at the facade of the synagogue. The suspect set fire to this apparently flammable liquid, according to a witness who saw the incident and who immediately notified the fire brigade and the police. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire quickly and thus prevent greater damage. As a result of the attempted arson attack, the facade of the synagogue was covered in soot and a pane of glass was damaged.

“I firmly condemn the vile attack on the Ulm synagogue. It shows the insidious face of antisemitism, which we clearly oppose,” said state premier of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann. “We stand by the Jewish communities, after the attacks in Halle we already strengthened security measures in the country.”

Thomas Strobl, interior minister for the German state said that throwing incendiary devices at synagogues is “repulsive.”

“Anyone who tries to set fire to a synagogue will face the full harshness of the rule of law,” Strobl announced.

The European Jewish Congress said Monday that the attempted arson attack is a “deeply disturbing act of Jewish-hatred” and “must be condemned by all.”

“Our societies cannot tolerate attacks on any religious community,” commented the World Jewish Congress.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League called on the German government to keep Jews and Jewish institutions safe.

We are “deeply disturbed that a synagogue in Ulm was attacked by an arsonist on Shabbat morning and on the anniversary of the Six-Day-War. Thankfully no worshipers were injured,” ADL tweeted Sunday.

“The attempted arson attack on Ulm’s synagogue is another reminder that we must stand united against hate of any kind. We need to work together to ensure no one is persecuted because of who they are or the faith they practice,” said Patricia A. Lacina, Consul General at the US Consulate in Frankfurt. “The US remains deeply committed to countering intolerance and combatting antisemitism in all its forms, and to working with governments, international bodies, civil society organizations, and the private sector to build partnerships across diverse communities and among faiths.”