Monday, June 7th | 27 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Michigan Jewish Group Decries ‘Hateful’ Anti-Israel Graffiti on Storied Campus Rock

IDF Finds No Evidence of Terror Attack in Infiltration at Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv

Blinken to US House Committee: ‘It Remains Unclear’ Whether Iran Prepared to Comply With Nuclear Deal Limits

The Israeli Dilemma: How to React to the G7 Corporate Tax Agreement?

Anti-Zionism: the Modern Antisemitism

A Different View of Haifa

Israeli Parliament to Vote on Approving New Government by June 14

David Dushman, Last Surviving Auschwitz Liberator, Dies Aged 98

Worrying About Antisemitism on Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Israel’s Bedouin to Receive Government Community Investment Grant

June 7, 2021 9:40 am
0

Hamas Releases New Shalit Footage, Audio Recording of ‘Captive Israeli Soldier’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Gilad Shalit salutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after prisoner exchange deal in Oct. 2011. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – As part of an interview with a senior Hamas commander aired by Al Jazeera on Sunday, the terror group released new footage of former Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held captive by Hamas for five years following a cross-border raid in 2006. The interview also featured an audio recording of an unidentified “Israeli soldier” claiming to be in Hamas custody.

The interview comes amid Egyptian-brokered talks aimed at solidifying the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on May 21, after 11 days of fighting that saw more than 4,300 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza. Israel is demanding the return of two Israeli captives and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas as a pre-condition for permitting the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip. During his meeting in Jerusalem on May 30 with Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate head Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the return of the captives was a top priority for Israel.

In the Al Jazeera interview, Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa said the group aspired to kidnap soldiers to “increase the yield” of a possible prisoner exchange deal.

Israeli officials see the Al Jazeera report as a sign Hamas understands it won’t get much out of negotiations that do not include the release of captives.

Related coverage

June 5, 2021 2:30 pm
0

Iran Presidential Candidates Trade Barbs in TV Debate

Candidates in Iran's presidential election this month traded strong barbs in a debate on Saturday, accusing each other of treason...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.