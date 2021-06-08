Jerusalem Flag March to Take Place June 15 After Netanyahu, Gantz Meeting

i24 News – The March of the Flags will take place next week in Jerusalem according to an itinerary that will be fixed in coordination between police and organizers of the parade.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached an agreement Tuesday night in discussion with Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on the sidelines of a security cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu and Gantz submitted their decision for cabinet approval, with ministers signing off on the date of Tuesday, June 15 for the controversial event.

The march scheduled for Thursday had been canceled after its route through the Old City’s Damascus Gate was not authorized by police, who cited security concerns.

The march was seen as possibly setting off violence just before a new government was set to be sworn in.

The annual Flag March to commemorate Jerusalem Day — when Israel’s capital was finally reunited after 19 years of Jordanian rule following the city’s fall in the War of Independence in 1948 — is always a controversial event; partly because its route takes it through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

The original march was planned for May 10 but had to be canceled when the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem, as well as Israel’s densely populated center.