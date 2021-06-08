Poll: Nearly Half of Democratic Voters Think US Military Aid to Israel Should Be Decreased
by i24 News
i24 News – A poll of likely US voters conducted during the final days of the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups found a split among Democrats on US policy toward Israel and the Palestinians, with nearly half wanting to decrease military aid to the Jewish state.
In response to the question on financial assistance, 45% of Democratic voters want a decrease in military aid to Israel from the current annual funding level of $3.8 billion compared to 25% of Republicans and 35% of independents.
The survey by Vox and Data for Progress was conducted from May 19 to 21 among 1,319 likely voters. The poll had a 3% margin of error.
Democratic voters demonstrated strong support for President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict while Republicans were more critical of the administration’s approach.
Slightly more than half (51%) of Democratic voters believe that Biden took the right approach toward Israel during the fighting, while 61% of Republicans said that Biden was not supportive enough of Israel.