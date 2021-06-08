Poll: Nearly Half of Democratic Voters Think US Military Aid to Israel Should Be Decreased

i24 News – A poll of likely US voters conducted during the final days of the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups found a split among Democrats on US policy toward Israel and the Palestinians, with nearly half wanting to decrease military aid to the Jewish state.

In response to the question on financial assistance, 45% of Democratic voters want a decrease in military aid to Israel from the current annual funding level of $3.8 billion compared to 25% of Republicans and 35% of independents.