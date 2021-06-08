Tuesday, June 8th | 29 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Chicago Vote Fails to Retract Student Government Call for ‘Free Palestine From the River to the Sea’

Canadian Jewish Group: Activists Behind Pro-Palestinian Letter Falsely Claimed Endorsements From Medical Student Groups

Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Still Have Enough Rockets to Wage Months-Long Clashes With Israel

Jerusalem Flag March to Take Place June 15 After Netanyahu, Gantz Meeting

Rep. Ilhan Omar Slammed for Comparing US, Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, Accusing All of ‘Unthinkable Atrocities’

Grand Jury Indicts ‘Free Palestine’ Assailants in Brooklyn on Multiple Hate Crime Charges: Report

Outgoing Head of Mossad: Qatari Aid to Gaza ‘Got a Little Out of Control’

Jewish-Owned San Francisco Cafe Again Tagged With Antisemitic Graffiti

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Helps Raise Funds to Restore Abandoned Synagogue in Hungary With Family Ties

Israeli Judoka Gefen Primo Wins Career-First Medal at World Championships After Intense Battle With COVID-19: ‘My Time to Rejoice’

June 8, 2021 11:35 am
0

Poll: Nearly Half of Democratic Voters Think US Military Aid to Israel Should Be Decreased

avatar by i24 News

A sign advertises the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which will be a largely virtual event due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, August 16, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

i24 News – A poll of likely US voters conducted during the final days of the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups found a split among Democrats on US policy toward Israel and the Palestinians, with nearly half wanting to decrease military aid to the Jewish state.

In response to the question on financial assistance, 45% of Democratic voters want a decrease in military aid to Israel from the current annual funding level of $3.8 billion compared to 25% of Republicans and 35% of independents.

The survey by Vox and Data for Progress was conducted from May 19 to 21 among 1,319 likely voters. The poll had a 3% margin of error.

Democratic voters demonstrated strong support for President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict while Republicans were more critical of the administration’s approach.

Slightly more than half (51%) of Democratic voters believe that Biden took the right approach toward Israel during the fighting, while 61% of Republicans said that Biden was not supportive enough of Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.