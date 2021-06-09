Wednesday, June 9th | 29 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Incidents Rise by More Than 25 Percent in Czech Republic as Conspiracy Theories Fester Online

Israeli Foreign Ministry Boycotted EU’s Middle East Envoy During Recent Visit: Report

Fighting (and Singing) for Israel in New Jersey

New Survey Shows Young American Jews as Religious as Their Elders, Less Attached to Israel

US Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Over the Weekend

British Singer and Radio Host Warned He Faces Jail for Spreading Anti-Jewish ‘Racial Hatred’

They Want to Silence Jews and Israel; It Won’t Work

British Mideast Correspondent Apologizes for Suggesting Israeli Policies to Blame for ‘Jew Hatred’ in UK

The May 2021 Israeli Arab Riots, and Their Implications

Journalist and Author Bari Weiss Talks Antisemitism, ‘Sacrifices of Our Ancestors’ in Jewish History

June 9, 2021 9:13 am
0

Israeli President to Prince Charles: Let Critically Ill Child Come to Israel for Treatment

avatar by JNS.org

Britain’s Prince Charles speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Jan. 23, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin appealed to England’s Prince Charles on Tuesday to allow a critically ill child to be brought to Israel for medical treatment. In May, a British court ruled that Alta Fixler, age 2, should be taken off life support.

“I am writing to you today on a matter of grave and urgent humanitarian importance,” wrote Rivlin in a letter to the prince.

The court’s decision, he continued, contradicted the beliefs of Alta’s Orthodox Jewish parents, who are also Israeli citizens, and it would be a “tragedy” if their wishes could not be respected.

“Their religious beliefs directly oppose ceasing medical treatment that could extend her life, and [they] have made arrangements for her safe transfer and continued treatment in Israel,” he wrote.

Related coverage

June 9, 2021 2:14 pm
0

Israeli Foreign Ministry Boycotted EU’s Middle East Envoy During Recent Visit: Report

The Israeli Foreign Ministry boycotted the European Union’s envoy to the Middle East during his recent visit to Israel, Israeli...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.