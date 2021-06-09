Israeli President to Prince Charles: Let Critically Ill Child Come to Israel for Treatment

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin appealed to England’s Prince Charles on Tuesday to allow a critically ill child to be brought to Israel for medical treatment. In May, a British court ruled that Alta Fixler, age 2, should be taken off life support.

“I am writing to you today on a matter of grave and urgent humanitarian importance,” wrote Rivlin in a letter to the prince.

The court’s decision, he continued, contradicted the beliefs of Alta’s Orthodox Jewish parents, who are also Israeli citizens, and it would be a “tragedy” if their wishes could not be respected.

“Their religious beliefs directly oppose ceasing medical treatment that could extend her life, and [they] have made arrangements for her safe transfer and continued treatment in Israel,” he wrote.

Related coverage Israeli Foreign Ministry Boycotted EU’s Middle East Envoy During Recent Visit: Report The Israeli Foreign Ministry boycotted the European Union’s envoy to the Middle East during his recent visit to Israel, Israeli...