Wednesday, June 9th | 29 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Foreign Ministry Boycotted EU’s Middle East Envoy During Recent Visit: Report

Fighting (and Singing) for Israel in New Jersey

New Survey Shows Young American Jews as Religious as Their Elders, Less Attached to Israel

US Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Over the Weekend

British Singer and Radio Host Warned He Faces Jail for Spreading Anti-Jewish ‘Racial Hatred’

They Want to Silence Jews and Israel; It Won’t Work

British Mideast Correspondent Apologizes for Suggesting Israeli Policies to Blame for ‘Jew Hatred’ in UK

The May 2021 Israeli Arab Riots, and Their Implications

Journalist and Author Bari Weiss Talks Antisemitism, ‘Sacrifices of Our Ancestors’ in Jewish History

Hezbollah’s German Presence Grows Despite Terrorist Designation

June 9, 2021 11:28 am
0

Wildfires Blaze Near Jerusalem, Disrupting Travel and Threatening Homes

avatar by i24 News

Fires in Northern and Southern California continue to be fueled by dry conditions and strong winds almost a week after they began, Oct. 30, 2019. Photo: YouTube.

i24 News – Firefighters battled wildfires raging to the west of Jerusalem throughout Wednesday, with 11 aircraft and 29 response teams deployed.

At the time of publication, the fires are ongoing, with the blaze approaching homes in Yad HaShmona and Abu Gosh, and residents evacuated from the kibbutz of Ma’ale HaHamisha.

The blaze is understood to have started in two separate locations, near the towns of Neve Ilan and Abu Gosh, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Disruptions from the ongoing incident have forced the closure of a number of roads and highway interchanges, and halted travel on the main rail line between Jerusalem and Ben Gurion Airport, the Post reported.

The fire spread widely beyond its initial starting point after only 30 minutes, Efrat Shelef-Tobol, deputy director-general of the Yad HaShmona hotel, told Kan news.

In recent days a number of wildfires have occurred around the country, a seasonal danger in Israel.

In 2019 wildfires in Israel were so severe that support was sent from overseas, with aircraft and rescue teams sent from Egypt, Cyprus, Italy, Greece, and Croatia.

Fires were reported in the vicinity of Jerusalem, in the south and north of the country, as well as in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the West Bank, the Post reported.

Shortly before the time of publication, the Israeli police announced that they were reopening Route 1, the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, which was closed due to the fires, the Times of Israel stated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.