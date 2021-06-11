Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

June 11, 2021 10:12 am
Amazon Web Services Says Will Open Data Centers in Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Amazon Web Services said it will open data centers in Israel, with the announcement coming weeks after Israel signed a deal with AWS and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for its public sector and military.

In April, AWS and Google won a tender for the four phase project known as “Nimbus.”

“Today, Amazon Web Services Inc, an Amazon.com company, announced it will open an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023”, AWS said in a statement on Friday.

