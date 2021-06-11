Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ex-Mossad Chief Hints at Israeli Involvement in Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

New York Police Looking for Suspect Who Threatened to ‘Bash Jewish Head’ of Brooklyn Bystander

Mayim Bialik Shares Emotional Clip from Backstage at ‘Jeopardy!’ as Guest Hosting Role Ends

South African Jews Lodge Complaint Against Pro-BDS Judge Known for Infamous Comparison of Nelson Mandela with Ayatollah Khomeini

We Are Entering a New Era of Jew Hatred

Korach and the Arguments of Destruction

Social Justice Includes Support for Israel

Hate Signaling: How the Media Spreads Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism

Israel: Coalition Agreements Signed With All 8 Factions

Russia to Supply Iran With Advanced Satellite: Report

June 11, 2021 1:58 pm
0

Ex-Mossad Chief Hints at Israeli Involvement in Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

avatar by i24 News

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen speaks at a Cyber Week at Tel Aviv University on June 24, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

i24 News – Yossi Cohen, who recently ended his five-year tenure as head of Mossad (Israel’s Intelligence Service), has signaled that Israel was behind efforts to thwart Iran’s nuclear program including blowing up the underground centrifuge facility at Natanz and assassinating top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The interview aired Thursday night on Israel’s Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda.”

A fire and explosion in July 2020 hit the Natanz uranium enrichment center that Iran blamed on sabotage. In April of this year another bomb blast went off at Natanz, damaging thousands of centrifuges.

Cohen discussed the November 2020 killing of Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who began Tehran’s military nuclear program decades ago, while warning that other Iranian scientists involved in the country’s nuclear program could also become the target of assassinations.

Related coverage

June 11, 2021 11:02 am
0

Israel: Coalition Agreements Signed With All 8 Factions

i24 News – Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid has signed coalition agreements with all parties that will form the coalition...

“If the scientist is willing to change career and will not hurt us anymore, than yes, sometimes we offer them” a way out, Cohen said.

Cohen also described the 2018 Mossad operation that stole archival documents of Iran’s nuclear program from a Tehran warehouse.

The Mossad agents, 20 in total, none Israeli, carried out the operation by seizing material from 32 safes and scanning and sending most of the documents back to Israel with Cohen confirming that they had received a large portion of the documents before they were physically smuggled out of Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.