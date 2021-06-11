Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Jewish Communities in Southern France Menaced by Anonymous Death Threats

Over 850 Harvard Affiliates Denounce Antisemitism, ‘Demonization’ of Israel

Jewish Groups, German Politicians Call on Government to End ‘Cooperation’ With Iranian-Backed Islamic Center in Hamburg

Ex-Mossad Chief Hints at Israeli Involvement in Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

New York Police Looking for Suspect Who Threatened to ‘Bash Jewish Head’ of Brooklyn Bystander

Mayim Bialik Shares Emotional Clip from Backstage at ‘Jeopardy!’ as Guest Hosting Role Ends

South African Jews Lodge Complaint Against Pro-BDS Judge Known for Infamous Comparison of Nelson Mandela With Ayatollah Khomeini

We Are Entering a New Era of Jew Hatred

Korach and the Arguments of Destruction

Social Justice Includes Support for Israel

June 11, 2021 11:02 am
0

Israel: Coalition Agreements Signed With All 8 Factions

avatar by i24 News

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett smiles as he speaks to Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid, during a special session of the Knesset whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid has signed coalition agreements with all parties that will form the coalition government that is expected to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Knesset vote on Sunday.

According to Israeli law, coalition agreements must be submitted to the Knesset and made public at least 24 hours before the vote of confidence.

However, with the vote scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. and Saturday, the Jewish day of rest, not counted, parties in the emerging coalition must finalize and submit the agreements by Friday afternoon.

Under the terms of the new coalition, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will serve as prime minister until August 2023, when Lapid will succeed him until the end of his Knesset term in November 2025.

The Lapid-Bennett government is supported by eight of the 13 parties that won seats in the March 23 elections, representing 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset: Yesh Atid (17 seats), Blue and White (8), Yisrael Beytenu (7), Labor Party (7), Yamina (6), New Hope (6), Meretz (6) and Ra’am (4).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.