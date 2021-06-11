Israel: Coalition Agreements Signed With All 8 Factions

i24 News – Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid has signed coalition agreements with all parties that will form the coalition government that is expected to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Knesset vote on Sunday.

According to Israeli law, coalition agreements must be submitted to the Knesset and made public at least 24 hours before the vote of confidence.

However, with the vote scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. and Saturday, the Jewish day of rest, not counted, parties in the emerging coalition must finalize and submit the agreements by Friday afternoon.

Under the terms of the new coalition, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will serve as prime minister until August 2023, when Lapid will succeed him until the end of his Knesset term in November 2025.

The Lapid-Bennett government is supported by eight of the 13 parties that won seats in the March 23 elections, representing 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset: Yesh Atid (17 seats), Blue and White (8), Yisrael Beytenu (7), Labor Party (7), Yamina (6), New Hope (6), Meretz (6) and Ra’am (4).