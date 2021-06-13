Bennett Pledges to Heal Divides ‘Tearing Israel Apart’ at Session to Vote in New Government

i24 News – Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett had the challenging task on Sunday of giving the opening speech at a special session of the Knesset during which lawmakers were set to vote on a “change” coalition seeking to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign.

Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett thanks Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu for their years of service and achievements for the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/zwgykz1Kq8 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 13, 2021

“We are facing an internal challenge, a divide that is being made evident at these very moments,” he said, referring to the boos and interruptions from Likud lawmakers and ministers, a few of whom had to be removed from the plenum.

That divide “has led us to an outpouring of hatred and a clash of brothers, to the state being paralyzed,” Bennett said.

He added that he was “proud to share a coalition with those who have different opinions than mine,” singling out for praise his coalition partner Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid.

“Israel won’t let Iran have nuclear weapons,” Bennett pledged, reiterating the Israeli position that the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers represents a “mistake.”