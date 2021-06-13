Hamas Criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar for Equating It With Israel

i24 News – In an unlikely twist to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) recent equation of democratic states such as the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas, the latter group has taken the lawmaker to task following her comments regarding alleged war crimes.

While Omar faced mild criticism from 12 of her Jewish Democrat House colleagues who asked her to “clarify her statement,” Hamas labeled her comments “peculiar” and even her attempt to walk them back was not enough for Gaza’s terrorist rulers, reported the Times of Israel.

“She equated between the victim and the executioner when she treated the resistance of the Palestinian people, the Israeli crimes in Palestine, and the US aggression in Afghanistan as an equal footing,” Bassem Naim, the Islamist terror organization’s international spokesperson, said in a statement.

He did, however, laud the lawmaker for her “support of justice and the rights of the oppressed around the world,” in particular for the “just rights” of the Palestinians.

Omar — who has a history of “accidentally” making incendiary remarks about Jews and Israel — has had to walk back a number of former pronouncements. Her latest comments caused greater harm because she seemed to allege that the US Army had committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

She has made no official response to Hamas’ repudiation, although she and her “Squad” colleagues — Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) accused both their colleagues and Republican opponents of criticizing her because of the color of her skin and the Muslim religion she professes.

None of the criticism of Omar cited her color or religion.