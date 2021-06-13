Sunday, June 13th | 3 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Friends, Israelis, Countrymen, Lend Me Your Ears

Lethal, Own-Goal War Journalism on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Antisemitism of Jean-Luc Mélenchon

The Lessons Menachem Begin Left Us

Nikki Haley in Israel: ‘The People of Israel Always Celebrate Life’

Israeli Agtech Company SupPlant Raises $10 Million to Boost Development of Sensor-less Irrigation System

Hamas Criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar for Equating It With Israel

Israeli Gymnastics Superstar Scoops Gold, Two Silver, and Bronze Medals at Euro Championship

Bennett Pledges To Heal Divides ‘Tearing Israel Apart’ at Session to Vote in New Government

German Foreign Minister Urges Flexibility, Pragmatism in Iran Talks

June 13, 2021 12:10 pm
0

Hamas Criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar for Equating It With Israel

avatar by i24 News

US Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) hold a news conference after Democrats in the US Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on the four minority congresswomen. Photo: Reuters / Erin Scott.

i24 News – In an unlikely twist to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) recent equation of democratic states such as the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas, the latter group has taken the lawmaker to task following her comments regarding alleged war crimes.

While Omar faced mild criticism from 12 of her Jewish Democrat House colleagues who asked her to “clarify her statement,” Hamas labeled her comments “peculiar” and even her attempt to walk them back was not enough for Gaza’s terrorist rulers, reported the Times of Israel.

“She equated between the victim and the executioner when she treated the resistance of the Palestinian people, the Israeli crimes in Palestine, and the US aggression in Afghanistan as an equal footing,” Bassem Naim, the Islamist terror organization’s international spokesperson, said in a statement.

He did, however, laud the lawmaker for her “support of justice and the rights of the oppressed around the world,” in particular for the “just rights” of the Palestinians.

Omar — who has a history of “accidentally” making incendiary remarks about Jews and Israel — has had to walk back a number of former pronouncements. Her latest comments caused greater harm because she seemed to allege that the US Army had committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

She has made no official response to Hamas’ repudiation, although she and her “Squad” colleagues — Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) accused both their colleagues and Republican opponents of criticizing her because of the color of her skin and the Muslim religion she professes.

None of the criticism of Omar cited her color or religion.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.