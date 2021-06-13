Sunday, June 13th | 3 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Out, Bennett in as Israel Marks End of an Era

Jewish Leaders From Around the World Congratulate New Israeli Government

NYPD Seeking Information on Three Suspects in Antisemitic Hate Crime and Attempted Robbery

Prominent Tech Leaders Issue Open Letter Denouncing Antisemitism

Friends, Israelis, Countrymen, Lend Me Your Ears

Lethal, Own-Goal War Journalism on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Antisemitism of Jean-Luc Mélenchon

The Lessons Menachem Begin Left Us

Nikki Haley in Israel: ‘The People of Israel Always Celebrate Life’

Israeli Agtech Company SupPlant Raises $10 Million to Boost Development of Sensor-less Irrigation System

June 13, 2021 6:51 pm
0

NYPD Seeking Information on Three Suspects in Antisemitic Hate Crime and Attempted Robbery

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An antisemitic hate crime and attempted robbery that took place on June 2, 2021 in Brooklyn. Photo: NYPD.

The New York Police Department is searching for three suspects in an antisemitic hate crime and attempted robbery that took place on June 2.

The New York Post reported that the incident in question occurred at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The men approached the 21-year-old Jewish victim on motorcycles and demanded money while making antisemitic statements.

The victim attempted to call 911, after which the suspects stole his kippah and fled the scene.

The NYPD is treating the incident as a hate crime, and is asking the public for information via 1-800-577-TIPS, @NYPDTips on Twitter, and www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.