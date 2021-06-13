NYPD Seeking Information on Three Suspects in Antisemitic Hate Crime and Attempted Robbery

The New York Police Department is searching for three suspects in an antisemitic hate crime and attempted robbery that took place on June 2.

The New York Post reported that the incident in question occurred at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The men approached the 21-year-old Jewish victim on motorcycles and demanded money while making antisemitic statements.

The victim attempted to call 911, after which the suspects stole his kippah and fled the scene.

The NYPD is treating the incident as a hate crime, and is asking the public for information via 1-800-577-TIPS, @NYPDTips on Twitter, and www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.