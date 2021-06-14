Concerned by Rising Jew-Hatred, Vast Majority of US Jews Regard Demonization of Israel as ‘Antisemitic,’ ADL Survey Shows
by Algemeiner Staff
Worries about growing levels of antisemitism have surged among American Jews in the wake of last month’s conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, when anti-Zionist demonstrations in the US and around the world frequently descended into violence and abuse targeting Jewish communities.
A nationwide survey published on Monday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that three-quarters of American Jews were more concerned about antisemitism in the US and abroad, and 60 percent had personally witnessed antisemitism because of the conflict in May.
The poll also found that 40 percent of American Jews were more concerned about their personal safety than before. Likewise, 75 percent of those polled indicated they were more worried than before about rising antisemitism in other countries spurred by the conflict.
The survey revealed that over half of American Jews — 53 percent — said they had witnessed more behavior or conduct deemed antisemitic than before the outbreak of violence. Eighteen percent of respondents disclosed that one or more of their personal relationships had suffered because of conversations about the recent violence.
The survey also demonstrated that a clear majority of American Jews view the campaigning themes of anti-Zionist groups, such as labeling Israel an “apartheid state,” or comparing its actions to the Nazis, as antisemitic.
“Two-thirds or more of American Jews considered the following to be definitely or probably antisemitic: saying that Israel should not exist as a Jewish state (75 percent); comparing Israel’s actions to those of the Nazis (70 percent); or protesting Israeli actions outside an American synagogue (67 percent). Calling Zionism racist (61 percent); calling for companies and organizations to boycott, divest from or sanction Israel (56 percent); or calling Israel an apartheid state (55 percent) are also considered by the majority of Jews to be definitely or probably antisemitic,” the survey remarked.
The working definition of antisemitism utilized by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and endorsed by several governments around the world, including the US, makes clear that “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor” constitutes antisemitism.
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that the survey’s results were a signal to political leaders at state and federal levels that tackling antisemitism is an urgent task.
“At times of unrest or violence between Israel and armed terrorist groups, we have historically seen a spike in antisemitic incidents, but this year the surge was particularly dramatic and violent,” said Greenblatt. “This activity has affected more than specific individuals targeted: American Jews broadly are feeling less secure than before, and they believe strongly that our leaders need to do more to prevent further incidents.”