Concerned by Rising Jew-Hatred, Vast Majority of US Jews Regard Demonization of Israel as ‘Antisemitic,’ ADL Survey Shows

Worries about growing levels of antisemitism have surged among American Jews in the wake of last month’s conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, when anti-Zionist demonstrations in the US and around the world frequently descended into violence and abuse targeting Jewish communities.

A nationwide survey published on Monday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that three-quarters of American Jews were more concerned about antisemitism in the US and abroad, and 60 percent had personally witnessed antisemitism because of the conflict in May.

The poll also found that 40 percent of American Jews were more concerned about their personal safety than before. Likewise, 75 percent of those polled indicated they were more worried than before about rising antisemitism in other countries spurred by the conflict.

The survey revealed that over half of American Jews — 53 percent — said they had witnessed more behavior or conduct deemed antisemitic than before the outbreak of violence. Eighteen percent of respondents disclosed that one or more of their personal relationships had suffered because of conversations about the recent violence.

Related coverage Gantz Vows to Work With US on Preventing Nuclear Iran in Meeting With Biden Envoy Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told interim American envoy to Israel Michael Ratney on Monday that the Jewish state will...

The survey also demonstrated that a clear majority of American Jews view the campaigning themes of anti-Zionist groups, such as labeling Israel an “apartheid state,” or comparing its actions to the Nazis, as antisemitic.