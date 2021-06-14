Monday, June 14th | 4 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Ramps Up Iron Dome Defenses as Hamas Threatens New Rocket Fire Over Jerusalem Flag March

‘Eradicate Jewish Impudence’: Antisemitic Social Media Posts Haunt Far-Right French Party as Regional Elections Loom

200 Journalists Demand More Anti-Israel Hatred

Is the Biden Administration Enabling Palestinian ‘Pay-For-Slay’?

New Government Shows Israel Never Was an Apartheid State

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Speaks About Portraying Terminally Ill Teen in ‘Asia’ and New Golda Meir TV Series

Rethinking Israeli-Turkish Relations

Concerned by Rising Jew-Hatred, Vast Majority of US Jews Regard Demonization of Israel as ‘Antisemitic,’ ADL Survey Shows

Israeli Chip Startup NextSilicon Announces Over $200 Million in Funding and $1.5 Billion Valuation

Lapid Pledges to Repair Israel’s Ties With Democratic Party, Diaspora Jewry

June 14, 2021 9:32 am
0

Hamas Threatens Military Action Over Jerusalem Flag March

avatar by JNS.org

Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as they march along the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

JNS.org – Hamas on Sunday threatened to take military action if the Jerusalem flag march goes ahead on Tuesday as planned, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Monday.

Citing the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, the report said that Hamas conveyed a warning to Israel through Egyptian and United Nations mediators that if the event was not canceled, the Palestinian “resistance” would take actions similar to those it took in May, during “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” when more than 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli population centers.

“Instructions were issued to the missile units to prepare,” Hamas reportedly announced, while also calling on all Palestinian factions to hold a “Day of Rage” in “all parts of historic Palestine” on Tuesday, with an emphasis on the Old City of Jerusalem, to “protect” the Al-Aqsa mosque and prevent Jews from entering the Temple Mount complex.

The original flag march—an annual tradition on Jerusalem Day, which marks the unification of the city after the 1967 Six-Day War—was supposed to take place this year on May 10. It was halted, however, by a rocket barrage from Gaza on Jerusalem, already in the throes of violent Arab rioting. It was this rocket fire that sparked the 11-day “Operation Guardian of the Walls.”

The march was then rescheduled for June 10, but was nixed when the Israel Police withdrew its permit, citing safety concerns.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.