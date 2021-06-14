Linoy Ashram Wins Gold, Silver in European Gymnastics Championship

Monday, June 14th | 4 Tammuz 5781

June 14, 2021 9:09 am
Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram at a previous competition. Photo: Ayelet Zussman/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram was crowned European champion in the clubs exercise in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria.

The gold medal joined the two silvers she scored in the competition over the weekend in the ball and hoop categories. She placed fourth in the ribbon exercise.

Ashram, who is one of Israel’s hopes for an Olympic medal in the Tokyo Games, scored 27.85 in the hoop exercise and went on to achieve a score of 28.6 for her ball routine.

Ashram’s clubs’ routine earned her a score of 28.5 from the judges, representing the first gold medal in a single exercise for an Israeli athlete at the European Championships.

Her ribbon exercise was the only one for which she did not win a medal: Ashram came in fourth with a score of 22.575 points.

