June 15, 2021 9:20 am
US Embassy Warns Citizens to Avoid Jerusalem Flag March

avatar by JNS.org

Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as they march along the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

JNS.org – The US embassy in Jerusalem announced a “Demonstration Alert” on Monday evening, prohibiting its employees and their family members to join a planned flag march in the Old City on Tuesday, as possible counterdemonstrations are likely.

“US citizens can take this into account when making their own travel plans,” read the embassy alert. “As security incidents often take place without warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness,” it said.

It came as the Israel Defense Forces beefed up deployment of Iron Dome air defense batteries throughout the country as tensions rise with the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, a report by Kan news said on Monday evening.

Hamas and Fatah have called for a “Day of Rage” on Tuesday in Jerusalem and areas of the West Bank in response to the planned march.

