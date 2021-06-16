British Neo-Nazi, Ex-Army Driver Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison on Terror Charges

A neo-Nazi who served as a driver in the British army has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for terrorism offenses.

The BBC reported Monday that Dean Morrice, 34, of Paulton, Somerset, was convicted on ten counts.

Morrice admitted in court that he had “fascist and neo-Nazi views.”

He was also a member of the nativist UKIP party until “a few years ago,” but asserted that he did not believe in “committing acts of violence towards ethnic or religious groups.”

Related coverage ‘Every Oxygen Concentrator We Provide Can Save 20 Lives’: Israeli Aid Continues as India Faces Possible Third COVID Wave As India prepares for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after recording over 29 million infections, Israel is sharing its...

His attorney Narita Bahra said in Morrice’s defense that he suffered from mental health issues that had grown worse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Peter Lodder said at Morrice’s sentencing, “You have described yourself as a patriot. You are not a patriot, you are a dangerous neo-Nazi, your bigotry and hatred is abhorrent to the overwhelming majority in this country.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, commented, “Morrice was stopped before he was able to carry out any physical act of terror but the evidence showed that he actively encouraged terrorism to others with his toxic ideology and had the intention and potentially the capability to commit one himself.”

Morrice had posted antisemitic and racist materials online, and was found to be in possession of materials used to create homemade bombs, according to The Guardian.

He also expressed support for racist violence in other countries, as well as the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City in the 1990s, which was committed by a white nationalist.