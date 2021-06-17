Thursday, June 17th | 7 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Federal Jury Convicts Massachusetts Man Who Attempted Arson Attack at Jewish Retirement Home

Bennett Invites Germany’s Merkel to Visit Israel

New Report Exposes Shadowy Network of Hezbollah’s ‘Weapons Point Man’

US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Challenge to Obamacare Law

Israel Keen to Establish Ties With SE Asia’s Muslim Nations: Envoy

Close Khamenei Loyalist Sanctioned by US Set to Win Iran Vote

Israel Headed for Severe Garbage-Disposal Crisis, Environment Ministry Warns

Israel Unveils Composition of New Diplomatic-Security Cabinet

IDF Chief of Staff Cites Shayetet 13 Navy Commando Unit for Year-Round Missions

Pro-Iranian Militia: Brigade Ready to ‘Liberate the Golan’

June 17, 2021 11:43 am
0

Federal Jury Convicts Massachusetts Man Who Attempted Arson Attack at Jewish Retirement Home

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ruth’s House in Longmeadow, MA, was the target of an attempted arson attack. Photo: Screenshot

A federal jury in Massachusetts has convicted a 37-year-old man in connection with the attempted firebombing of a Jewish retirement home one year ago.

The jury’s decision followed the week-long trial of defendant John Michael Rathbun. Rathbun’s indictment in June 2020 charged that he had tried and failed to ignite a partially-filled five-gallon fuel canister next to the driveway entrance to Ruth’s House, an assisted living facility in the town of East Longmeadow.

“The jury has spoken: Mr. Rathbun is guilty of lighting a firebomb right at the entrance to a Jewish assisted living facility — a cruel and senseless crime,” said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell following the court announcement. “Thanks to the jury’s verdict and the good work of prosecutors and investigators, the man who targeted vulnerable members of our community will not be a threat to public safety anytime soon.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta — Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division — stressed that the threat posed by Rathbun was “very real.”

Related coverage

June 17, 2021 11:04 am
0

US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Challenge to Obamacare Law

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican bid that had been backed by former President Donald Trump's administration...

“By trying to ignite a firebomb outside a Jewish assisted living facility, he put the lives of innocent people at risk,” Bonavolonta said in a statement.

Rathbun’s improvised explosive device consisted of a five-gallon Scepter fuel canister filled with gasoline and a Christian religious pamphlet as the wick. Forensic analysis identified Rathbun’s DNA on the canister and pamphlet.

Rathbun was convicted on one count of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the intent of causing death and destruction of property, which carries a minimum prison sentence of five years.

US District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni has scheduled Rathbun’s sentencing for Nov. 12, 2021.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.