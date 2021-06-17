Is Russia Going to Provide Iran With a Spy Satellite?

JNS.org – According to a June 11 report in the Washington Post, Russia is preparing to supply Iran with an advanced satellite system that will give Tehran an unprecedented ability to track potential military targets across the Middle East and beyond. The report was confirmed by current and former US and Middle Eastern officials who were briefed on details of the arrangement.

The plan would deliver to the Iranians a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera that would greatly enhance Iran’s espionage capabilities, allowing continuous monitoring of facilities ranging from Persian Gulf oil refineries and Israeli military bases to Iraqi barracks that house US troops. The launch could happen within months, according to the sources.

Putin’s denial and Iran’s dangerous gain

Asked about the satellite report in an interview with NBC, Putin dismissed it as “garbage” and denied the existence of such a deal. “It’s just fake news,” said the Russian president. “At the very least, I don’t know anything about this kind of thing.”

Related coverage Don’t Fight Antisemitism — Share Jewishness To those of us feeling under attack and somewhat abandoned, Jewish Federations have advice: Educate yourself about the “new antisemitism,”...