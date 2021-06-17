Thursday, June 17th | 7 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Work Schools Group Rejects Effort to Boycott Israel, Adopts Call for Peace in ‘Huge Loss’ for BDS

Israeli Container Ship Docks at Canadian Port After Temporarily Blocked by BDS Picketers

IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi Embarks Sunday on First US Military Visit to Discuss Iranian Nuclear Threat

Israel Targets Gaza Terrorists in Retaliation for Third Straight Day of Arson Balloon Attacks

Fashion Retailer Zara Condemns Comments Made by Jewish Head Designer About Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Hamas Chief Meets Top Politicians in Morocco After Gaza Conflict

Pennsylvania Rabbi Creates First Braille Sefer Torah for the Visually Impaired

Gaza Incendiary Balloons Set Off Fires in Southern Israel for Third Straight Day

Turkish Govt Sponsors ‘Conference on Palestine’ Hosted by Activist Convicted by US Court of Aiding Terror Group

German Army Chiefs Tried to Cover Up Scandal of Hitler Songs, Antisemitic Chants at Soldiers’ Party in Lithuanian Hotel, Newspaper Claims

June 17, 2021 4:34 pm
0

Israel Targets Gaza Terrorists in Retaliation for Third Straight Day of Arson Balloon Attacks

avatar by i24 News

A field on fire is seen after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border between Gaza and Israel, Near Nir Am June 15,2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted outposts of Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, after the country’s southern region was subjected to a barrage of incendiary balloons from the enclave for the third day in a row on Thursday.

Authorities reported at least eight fires breaking out throughout the day near Israeli communities adjacent to the Gaza border.

The air strikes on the Palestinian enclave earlier this week were the first under Israel’s new government headed by Naftali Bennett, whose ideologically disparate coalition on Sunday ousted long-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Fighter jets attacked Hamas military complexes that served as camps and meeting places for terrorist operatives in the Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades. Terrorist activity was clearly seen in the attacked compounds,” the IDF said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.