Israeli Container Ship Docks at Canadian Port After Temporarily Blocked by BDS Picketers

An Israeli container ship successfully unloaded its cargo at a Canadian port on Wednesday, two days after the vessel was prevented from docking by a group of protesters boycotting the Jewish state.

The Volans, owned by Israel-based ZIM Shipping Services, Ltd, was able to unload its cargo at Prince Rupert Port Authority in British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday night, according to the group B’nai Brith Canada.

A self-described “Block the Boat” protest group backing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement had on Monday temporarily stopped the ship from docking by picketing the terminal entrance.

Block the Boat had previously prevented the Volans from docking at the Port of Oakland on June 4, and has also staged protests and unsuccessful boycott efforts at ports in Vancouver, New York and elsewhere.

Based in the Israeli port city of Haifa, ZIM controls 1.5% of global container capacity.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn called Block the Boat demonstrations “deplorable” and antisemitic.

“These attempts to block Israeli shipping to Canada are deplorable and fortunately, so far unsuccessful,” he said, “In a clear case of antisemitism, extremists in various Western countries are targeting these vessels solely because they are linked to the Jewish State.”

On Tuesday, anticipating Block the Boat’s spreading to Prince Rupert, B’nai Brith said it had urged Prince Rupert Port Authority to protect the flow of commerce and keep “the port open to Israeli shipping.”

“Law enforcement officials at all levels of government have an ongoing responsibility to ensure that Canada’s ports are not crippled by antisemitic boycotts,” Mostyn said.