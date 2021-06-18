Friday, June 18th | 8 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Over 180 Columbia University Faculty Back Research Ties With Israel After Call for Boycott

Sarah Silverman Praises Ilhan Omar’s ‘Squad,’ Gets Invited to Join as ‘Progressive Jewess’

Biden Admin to Ask Congress for Funds to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Stock

After Delay, EU Releases Report Detailing Antisemitism, Incitement to Violence in Palestinian Textbooks

‘Tish Gets It’: New York Attorney General Letitia James Praised by Jewish Groups for Ending Antisemitic Housing Practices in Orange County

Parents, Kids Shocked by ‘Free Palestine’ Slogan Daubed on Driveway of Jewish School in Australia

Palestinians Cancel Deal for 1 Million COVID Vaccines From Israel

Tom Friedman’s Latest Stratagem Is Having US Taxpayers Subsidize Syria’s Assad

Hamas Freely Admits It Uses Summer Camps to Recruit Child Soldiers

Why Religious Parties Being Left Out of the New Government Could Really Help Israel

June 18, 2021 4:20 pm
0

Biden Admin to Ask Congress for Funds to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Stock

avatar by i24 News

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Friday said he intended to request that the US Congress approve funds to replenish the stock of Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile shield.

US President Joe Biden promised to promote the move at the end of last month’s escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip terrorists of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, 11 days of fighting that has seen the Iron Dome down some 90% of over 4,300 rockets fired at Israel.

Biden said last month that then-Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu “shared with me his appreciation for the Iron Dome system, which our nations developed together and which has saved lives of countless Israeli citizens, both Arabs and Jews.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.