Biden Admin to Ask Congress for Funds to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Stock

i24 News – US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Friday said he intended to request that the US Congress approve funds to replenish the stock of Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile shield.

US President Joe Biden promised to promote the move at the end of last month’s escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip terrorists of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, 11 days of fighting that has seen the Iron Dome down some 90% of over 4,300 rockets fired at Israel.

Biden said last month that then-Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu “shared with me his appreciation for the Iron Dome system, which our nations developed together and which has saved lives of countless Israeli citizens, both Arabs and Jews.”