Friday, June 18th | 8 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Financial Surrealism’: Lebanese Opt for Beer Over Banks

Israel to Send Palestinians 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses in Exchange Deal

Blinken, Lapid Agree on ‘No Surprises’ Policy

‘About 40 Percent of Global Public Transportation Activity Has Yet to Return:’ Israeli Transit CEO

Jewish Caucus Secures Nearly $80 Million in California State Budget for Communal Priorities

Iran Vote Set to Hand Presidency to Judge Under US sanctions

Social Work Schools Group Rejects Effort to Boycott Israel, Adopts Call for Peace in ‘Huge Loss’ for BDS

Israeli Container Ship Docks at Canadian Port After Temporarily Blocked by BDS Picketers

IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi Embarks Sunday on First US Military Visit to Discuss Iranian Nuclear Threat

Israel Targets Gaza Terrorists in Retaliation for Third Straight Day of Arson Balloon Attacks

June 18, 2021 9:20 am
0

Blinken, Lapid Agree on ‘No Surprises’ Policy

avatar by i24 News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference following meetings at the Danish Foreign Ministry, Eigtved’s Warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for the second time since Israel’s new government was sworn in Sunday.

The top diplomats decided to adopt a “no surprises” policy, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also discussed “the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways” and “shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran,” the State Department said.

The State Department readout of the conversation mentioned twice the US commitment to Israel’s security.

Related coverage

June 18, 2021 9:06 am
0

‘About 40 Percent of Global Public Transportation Activity Has Yet to Return:’ Israeli Transit CEO

CTech - In May 2020, Moovit was sold to Intel for $1 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic started not long beforehand,...

Blinken congratulated Lapid on Israel’s new government in a phone call Sunday. Blinken also invited Lapid to visit Washington, DC, according to the Statement Department.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been quick to embrace Israel’s 36th government, confirmed by a razor-thin 60-59 vote in the Knesset.

The new government unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, handing the premiership to Naftali Bennett in a rotation agreement with Lapid.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.