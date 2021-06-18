Blinken, Lapid Agree on ‘No Surprises’ Policy

i24 News – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for the second time since Israel’s new government was sworn in Sunday.

The top diplomats decided to adopt a “no surprises” policy, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also discussed “the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways” and “shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran,” the State Department said.

The State Department readout of the conversation mentioned twice the US commitment to Israel’s security.

Blinken congratulated Lapid on Israel’s new government in a phone call Sunday. Blinken also invited Lapid to visit Washington, DC, according to the Statement Department.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been quick to embrace Israel’s 36th government, confirmed by a razor-thin 60-59 vote in the Knesset.

The new government unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, handing the premiership to Naftali Bennett in a rotation agreement with Lapid.