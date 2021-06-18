Friday, June 18th | 8 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Admin to Ask Congress for Funds to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Stock

After Delay, EU Releases Report Detailing Antisemitism, Incitement to Violence in Palestinian Textbooks

‘Tish Gets It’: New York Attorney General Letitia James Praised by Jewish Groups for Ending Antisemitic Housing Practices in Orange County

Parents, Kids Shocked by ‘Free Palestine’ Slogan Daubed on Driveway of Jewish School in Australia

Palestinians Cancel Deal for 1 Million COVID Vaccines From Israel

Tom Friedman’s Latest Stratagem Is Having US Taxpayers Subsidize Syria’s Assad

Hamas Freely Admits It Uses Summer Camps to Recruit Child Soldiers

Why Religious Parties Being Left Out of the New Government Could Really Help Israel

Iran’s Sham Election

What Judaism Tells Us About Wisdom and Learning

June 18, 2021 12:59 pm
0

Hamas Freely Admits It Uses Summer Camps to Recruit Child Soldiers

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

While anti-Israel activists often talk about Palestinian rights, they usually ignore the rights of Palestinian children to grow up free from terror indoctrination and incitement to murder. Under both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, children have been abused, brainwashed, and convinced that the path to martyrdom and national glory is murdering Jews.

Here are some posters that Hamas has published for its summer camps. If this isn’t recruitment for child soldiers, I don’t know what is:

Once again, this is more anti-Israel hatred and child abuse that the world will continue to ignore.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.