Hamas Freely Admits It Uses Summer Camps to Recruit Child Soldiers
by Elder of Ziyon
Opinion
While anti-Israel activists often talk about Palestinian rights, they usually ignore the rights of Palestinian children to grow up free from terror indoctrination and incitement to murder. Under both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, children have been abused, brainwashed, and convinced that the path to martyrdom and national glory is murdering Jews.
Here are some posters that Hamas has published for its summer camps. If this isn’t recruitment for child soldiers, I don’t know what is:
Once again, this is more anti-Israel hatred and child abuse that the world will continue to ignore.
