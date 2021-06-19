Saturday, June 19th | 9 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: Formation of State Inquiry into Mount Meron Disaster Cabinet Vote on Sunday

Most US Voters Support Conditioning Military Support to Israel

Report: Bennett Planning to Ramp up Diplomatic Efforts as US Seeks Return to Iran Deal

Bennett tells Netanyahu to Vacate PM’s Residence within Two Weeks

Some 1,000 Travelers Allowed into Israel without COVID Test Due to Long Lines

Over 180 Columbia University Faculty Back Research Ties With Israel After Call for Boycott

Sarah Silverman Praises Ilhan Omar’s ‘Squad,’ Gets Invited to Join as ‘Progressive Jewess’

Biden Admin to Ask Congress for Funds to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Stock

After Delay, EU Releases Report Detailing Antisemitism, Incitement to Violence in Palestinian Textbooks

‘Tish Gets It’: New York Attorney General Letitia James Praised by Jewish Groups for Ending Antisemitic Housing Practices in Orange County

June 19, 2021 2:42 pm
0

Israel: Formation of State Inquiry into Mount Meron Disaster Cabinet Vote on Sunday

avatar by i24 News

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a mass prayer in memory of those killed during a stampede at a Lag b’Omer event in the Northern Israeli city of Meron, on May 6, 2021. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90

i24 News – The Israeli government will meet on Sunday with an important first decision – the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the Mount Meron disaster in accordance with demands from bereaved families, Channel 12 reported.

Forty-five people, including many children, were killed on April 29 in a stampede during a pilgrimage to the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yohai, where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered to celebrate the feast of Lag B’Omer.

The first proposal that will therefore be submitted to the government for approval concerns the establishment of a commission of inquiry, which will also be authorized to make recommendations targeting, in particular, former government officials.

An inquiry was not previously launched into the tragedy under the previous government due to opposition from some ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.