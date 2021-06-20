Sunday, June 20th | 10 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Mobilize Gaza’s Children for Summer Military Training Camps to Attract Next Generation of Terrorist Operatives

Outrage Erupts After Philadelphia Festival Disinvites Israeli Food Truck Due to Antisemitic Threats

Seattle Teachers Union Passes Pro-BDS Resolution, Endorses ‘Deadly Exchange’ Libel

Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Countries Recognized on United Nations World Refugee Day

Ilhan Omar, the Democrats, and the Jews

Israel’s Evolution Into a US Force Multiplier

How Do You Fight Antisemitism? With Arab Israelis.

Iran’s Election Farce Raises ‘Regime Change’ Debate Once More

‘Social Media Platforms Are the Bad Guys,’ Says Israel’s Wisio, Aiming to Change the Creator Game

Winner of Iran Presidency Is Hardline Judge Who Is Under US Sanctions

June 20, 2021 4:15 pm
0

Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Countries Recognized on United Nations World Refugee Day

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi Jews leaving Lod airport in Israel on their way to the Ma’abara transit camp, 1951. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office.

In honor of United Nations World Refugee Day on Sunday, Israel and Jewish organizations remembered the often forgotten story of the nearly one million Jews who were ethnically cleansed from Arab and Muslim countries over the past century. Most were absorbed by Israel.

The Jewish state issued a video chronicling the history of those refugees, their journey to Israel, and their absorption.

The Canadian branch of the Jewish rights group B’nai Brith tweeted, “On World Refugee Day we remember the nearly 1 million Jewish refugees who fled Arab Countries and Iran to resettle in the only safe haven for them, Israel, and which made Israel the largest refugee camp in the Middle East.”

Hillel Neuer of the NGO UN Watch asked a pointed question about the UN’s double standard on Palestinian refugees, saying, “On World Refugee Day, we ask: How come the 850,000 Jewish refugees from the Arab world after 1948 were all successfully resettled in Israel and other countries—with 0 refugees left today—yet UNRWA has multiplied the number of Palestinian refugees from 700,000 to 5 million?”

The Israel advocacy group Stand With Us issued its own video on the persecution of Jews in Lebanon.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.