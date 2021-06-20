Merkel’s CDU Party Moves To Ban Hamas Flags in Germany – Report

i24 News – Germany will reportedly ban Hamas flags amid a rise in antisemitic attacks following a recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Deutsche Welle news agency, the decision comes amid a rise in incidents that occurred in anti-Israel demonstrations last month.

“We do not want the flags of terrorist organizations to be waved on German soil,” Thorsten Frei, the deputy parliamentary spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party reportedly said.

The spokesperson added that the move is intended as a “clear signal to our Jewish citizens.”

The move was originally proposed by the CDU despite concerns raised from the center-left Social Democratic Party, a coalition partner to Merkel’s party, over constitutional issues.

The Social Democratic Party, however, later relented and gave its approval for the move.

The European Union considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

Last month saw a number of rallies held by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as Israel fought an 11-day war against Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Some of the demonstrators shouted antisemitic slogans during the rallies, while others burned Israeli flags and, in one instance, threw stones at a synagogue, prompting Merkel to condemn the actions as “unacceptable.”

Some 200,000 Jews currently live in Germany, with local community organizations reporting a 15% rise in antisemitic crimes.