Police Arrest Eight-Member Arab Gang Over Israeli Jew’s Murder During May Riots in Lod

i24 News – The Israel Police in tandem with the Shin Bet lifted a gag order Sunday on the details of the arrest of a gang of eight people suspected of involvement in the racially motivated killing of a Jewish man in Lod during last month’s riots.

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died after Arab rioters threw a brick at his head in the central Israeli city on May 11, reported Ynet. The attack coincided with Israel’s most recent flare-up with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip — the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls, as the Jewish state responded to more than 4,300 rockets fired from the coastal enclave.

The suspects, six Arab residents of Lod and two Palestinians who were in Israel illegally, are to be charged with aggravated murder and other offenses, according to Ynet. A joint operation between the Shin Bet and the Israel Police’s Central Investigation Unit has been active in detaining the eight over the past few weeks.

The gang reportedly erected a roadblock using large stones and municipal garbage bins on one of Lod’s main streets to deliberately slow down Jewish-owned vehicles and subsequently throw rocks and bricks at them.

Having identified Yehoshua as a Jewish man at one of these makeshift roadblocks, the gang pelted his car with stones. A brick struck Yehoshua in the head, critically wounding him.

He lost control of his car, which struck a stationary vehicle, as he attempted to reach his home. A neighbor who had gone to investigate the commotion found him bloodied and battered at the wheel of his car.

He died of his wounds six days later.