Monday, June 21st | 11 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Foreign Minister Lapid to Pay First Visit to UAE Next Week

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Mobilize Gaza’s Children for Summer Military Training Camps to Attract Next Generation of Terrorist Operatives

Outrage Erupts After Philadelphia Festival Disinvites Israeli Food Truck Due to Antisemitic Threats

Seattle Teachers Union Passes Pro-BDS Resolution, Endorses ‘Deadly Exchange’ Libel

Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Countries Recognized on United Nations World Refugee Day

Ilhan Omar, the Democrats, and the Jews

Israel’s Evolution Into a US Force Multiplier

How Do You Fight Antisemitism? With Arab Israelis.

Iran’s Election Farce Raises ‘Regime Change’ Debate Once More

‘Social Media Platforms Are the Bad Guys,’ Says Israel’s Wisio, Aiming to Change the Creator Game

June 21, 2021 8:05 am
0

Foreign Minister Lapid to Pay First Visit to UAE Next Week

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021. Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via REUTERS

Israel’s top diplomat will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

Yair Lapid, who was sworn in last week under a new government, will be hosted by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan from June 29-30, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Minister Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai.”

The UAE, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, began normalizing relations with Israel last year under accords brokered by then-US President Donald Trump.

Related coverage

June 20, 2021 4:15 pm
0

Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Countries Recognized on United Nations World Refugee Day

In honor of United Nations World Refugee Day on Sunday, Israel and Jewish organizations remembered the often forgotten story of...

Lapid’s visit will be his first abroad as foreign minister. He and new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett forged a patchwork coalition that ended the record-long tenure of veteran prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spearheaded Israel’s deals with the four Arab countries.

Netanyahu had planned to visit the UAE ahead of a March 23 election but cancelled the trip amid a dispute with Jordan.

In a side deal to opening relations with Israel, the UAE secured Washington’s approval to purchase US-made F-35 fighter jets. President Joe Biden has since proceeded with that deal following a review.

Business relations between Israel and the UAE have flourished, and the two countries signed a major tax treaty on May 31.

“Relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates are important, the fruits of which benefit not only the citizens of the two countries, but the entire Middle East,” the foreign ministry said in its statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.