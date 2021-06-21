Israeli Singer Noa Kirel Releases New Song Celebrating Pride Month

Monday, June 21st | 12 Tammuz 5781

Trial Begins in France of Accused Antisemitic Gang Who Assaulted and Robbed Jewish Family in Their Own Home

June 21, 2021 12:46 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Noa Kirel and Ilan Peled in the music video for “Trilili Tralala.” Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli pop singer Noa Kirel released a new song on Monday with Israeli actor-comedian Ilan Peled in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The music video for “Trilili Tralala,” which debuted on YouTube, features members of the LGBTQ community dancing beside Kirel and Peled. Kirel shared news of the new song on her Instagram page and encouraged her fans to “be who u are.” The song’s music video already been viewed more than 580,000 times on YouTube.

Kirel most recently collaborated with fellow Israeli singer Omer Adam to release a remix of Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah” (“Hope”).

Watch the music video for “Trilili Tralala” below.

