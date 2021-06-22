Tech Experts Share Insights on Israel’s New Government

CTech – It’s not every day that someone in your own ecosystem becomes the leader of your nation. Naftali Bennett, a former techie who made his millions by co-founding and then selling Cyota, has climbed to overthrow Benjamin Netanyahu and is currently settling in as Israel’s first new prime minister in 12 years. In terms of leadership, his premiership symbolizes a generational shift for the country and its prospects in tech.

Or does it? CTech spoke to five tech experts — Dr. Ziv Preis, Co-Head Cross Border Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking and Finance at Lipa, Meir & Co. Law Firm; Ian Rostowsky, Partner and Co-Head of the Hi-Tech and Venture Capital Department at Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co. (APM) Law Firm; Yinnon Dolev, CEO at Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv; Ido Erlichman, CEO at Kape; and Dr. Moshiel Biton, CEO and Co-Founder at Addionics — to better understand the impact that the Bennett administration may have on Startup Nation.

What can we expect from Israel’s new government?

“In the last decade, the Israeli high-tech ecosystem has grown from the Startup Nation to the Scale-Up Nation,” stated Dr. Preis from Lipa, Meir & Co. Law Firm. “The new government should embrace the desire of Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs to switch from ‘exit culture’ to ‘building Israeli multinational corporations’ while strengthening the ecosystem for young entrepreneurs and early-stage startups.”

Rostowsky added: “We expect and anticipate that the new government will focus on the hi-tech industry as it is the number one growth industry and Israel’s economic strength is dependent on it.”

“Israel’s leading position as a global hub of innovation is eroding,” lamented Sompo Digital Lab’s Yinnon Dolev. Sompo Holdings is a Japanese insurance company with a Tel Aviv base scouting for the investment and acquisition of Israeli startups. “We have to maintain a competitive advantage and I expect the government to develop a plan that will preserve Israel’s superiority as a global innovator.” He stressed how it starts with primary education and the integration of more students from the Haredi and Arab sectors.

“One of the main issues troubling the market is the shortage of quality manpower in the high-tech arena, a challenge that this government is aware of, especially after the publication of the State Accountant General’s report,” agreed Erlichman from Kape, a software company providing privacy and security. He also cited education initiatives that should train young people to prepare them for the employment market.

“Although Israel is a leader in innovation within the tech arena, we don’t implement all of it within the borders, and we think one of this government’s goals should be to allow Israel energy independence, which will be a critical economical aspect in the near future,” asserted Dr. Moshiel Biton from Addionics. Addionics develops high-performance rechargeable batteries.

What is the government’s most urgent task?

Ian Rostowsky from APM believes that: “The new government must be clear regarding its economic agenda and focus, especially in the fields of infrastructure and education, which should emphasize modernization, reduction of bureaucracy (“red tape”), and improving education for skills required for the 21st century — particularly science, math, and English.”

“With the growth of tech companies, the need for highly skilled people is becoming a real hurdle in the ability of companies to grow,” added Erlichman.

Dr. Biton: “One of it, as we see it in Addionics, is to support clean energy companies and increase investment in this sector both economically and for the environmental impact.”