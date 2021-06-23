Iran Foils ‘Sabotage Attack’ on Nuclear Facility in Karaj, Claims State Media

Iran has allegedly foiled a “sabotage attack” on a nuclear facility in Karaj, near the capital Tehran, according to several Iranian media outlets.

The attempted attack against a building belonging to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) in Karaj was thwarted and left “no casualties or damages to properties,” the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) reported.

“Such acts of sabotage aiming to disrupt Iranian nuclear activities have not been able to disturb continuation of Iran nuclear programs,” according to the ILNA news agency.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account Iran Viewer, citing an informed source, claimed that the building which came under attack on Wednesday belongs to Iran’s Centrifuge Technology Company, also known as TESA.

“TESA is the only factory producing centrifuges in Iran and is under US sanctions since 2011,” it tweeted.

Jason M. Brodsky, senior Middle East analyst and editor at Iran International, told The Algemeiner that in view of the “many reports swirling” around since this morning “it is still unclear as to exactly what happened as the multiple stories with different accounts aren’t yet lining up.”

The alleged foiled attack comes after the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Sunday that the Bushehr nuclear power plant was temporarily shut down and disconnected from the national electricity grid due to a technical problem.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that AEOI later said the temporary shutdown of the Bushehr nuclear power facility was due to a technical problem in the electrical generator of the plant, and after resolving it, the plant will be reconnected to the national electricity grid.

In April, an explosion and power outage at Iran’s main Natanz nuclear plant led to accusations by the Iranian regime against Israel, for perpetrating what it called “nuclear terrorism.”

“The frequency and pattern of these incidents of course raises suspicions — Bushehr … and now an alleged sabotaged attempt near Karaj. But it’s important to keep in mind that Iran’s infrastructure is aging and not everything is necessarily always a sabotage attempt,” Brodsky commented. “I would also suggest that Iranian authorities have an interest in showcasing foiled plots — both real and imagined — to demonstrate their competence after a series of severe security lapses in recent years.”