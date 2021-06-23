New Study Reveals Drop in Number of Young Evangelical Christians Supporting Israel

JNS.org – A new study conducted at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke shows a significant decrease in support for Israel among young evangelical Christians over the last few years.

Evangelical Christians have long been considered one of Israel’s largest bases of support in the United States and abroad.

The study—conducted among 700 evangelicals between the ages of 18 and 29—revealed that the rate at which young evangelicals declared their support for Israel went from 69 percent in 2018 to 33.6 percent in 2021. There was also an increase in young evangelicals’ support for the establishment of a Palestinian state—from 35 percent in 2018 to 44.7 percent in 2021.

The study additionally showed that 71.6 percent of young evangelicals think that all of Jerusalem should be Israel’s capital and not be shared with the Palestinians.

Related coverage Iran Foils ‘Sabotage Attack’ on Nuclear Facility in Karaj, Claims State Media Iran has allegedly foiled a “sabotage attack” on a nuclear facility in Karaj, near the capital Tehran, according to several...