Wednesday, June 23rd | 13 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Pittsburgh Jewish Organization Warns Local Jews Following Series of Antisemitic Incidents

Iran Foils ‘Sabotage Attack’ on Nuclear Facility in Karaj, Claims State Media

Organizer of Philadelphia Food Festival: We’re ‘Truly Sorry’ for Disinviting Israeli Vendor From Event

Israeli Cryptocurrency Security Company Fireblocks Sued for Losing $75 Million Worth of Ethereum

Under US Pressure, Israel Supports UN Text Condemning China’s Abuses

CNN Op-ed Equates ‘Butcher of Tehran’ with Israel’s Prime Minister

A Letter From a Forgotten Jew

‘109 Soon 110’: Jewish New York State Senator Anna Kaplan Targeted With Sinister Antisemitic, Misogynist Abuse

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Living in Israel During Pandemic, Shows Off Hebrew Skills on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The Left Slides into Acceptance of Antisemitism

June 23, 2021 12:20 pm
0

Under US Pressure, Israel Supports UN Text Condemning China’s Abuses

avatar by i24 News

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room of the Palace of Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. The room is the meeting place of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Photo: Ludovic Courtès via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Israel on Tuesday signed a statement presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council urging China to allow “immediate, meaningful and unhindered access” to independent observers, so that they can travel to the western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of brutally cracking down on Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities.

Jerusalem’s decision to back the move came under pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden, Walla News reported, marking a radical policy shift from Israel’s previous attempts to mend its relations with the two superpowers.

The text, presented by Canada and supported by 41 predominantly Western countries, echoes concerns about detention centers in Xinjiang, where hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities are held.

“We urge China to allow immediate, meaningful and unhindered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the High Commissioner,” Canadian Ambassador to the UN Leslie Norton said, referring to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

Norton cited “credible reports” that more than 1 million people are being arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang, and that some are subjected to torture and other “inhuman” treatment.

China denies mistreating Uyghurs, explaining that it simply operates vocational training centers designed to counter extremism.

Israel, which considers China one of its most important trading partners, has not officially explained its support for UNHCR’s appeal, in an apparent attempt to keep a low profile and avoid Beijing’s wrath.

Israel’s new government is seeking close ties with the Biden administration, which protected Israel at the UN Security Council during the war on Gaza in May.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.