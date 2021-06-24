Thursday, June 24th | 14 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz: IDF Will ‘Immediately and Powerfully’ Enter Depths of Enemy Territory in Next War

Critic of Abbas Dies in Palestinian Custody, UN Demands Investigation

Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Highly Effective Against Delta Variant

Honduras Inaugurates its Embassy in Jerusalem

Seven Indicted for Murder of Jewish Lod Resident During May Riots

5,000 Burgers a Day: World’s First Cultured Meat Production Plant Opens in Israel

10 Years After Release From Hamas Captivity, Gilad Shalit Gets Married

IDF’s Kochavi Meets With Sullivan, Intelligence Officials to Discuss Regional Security

At Virtual UN Event, Israel Commits to Phasing Out Fossil Fuels by 2050

Former Israeli Tourism Minister Appointed Consul General in New York

June 24, 2021 11:13 am
0

Gantz: IDF Will ‘Immediately and Powerfully’ Enter Depths of Enemy Territory in Next War

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government, at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters / File.

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz used a memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of the 2006 Second Lebanon War to warn the country’s enemies that they will face a different foe.

The former IDF chief of staff stressed that Israeli forces would “immediately and powerfully” enter the depths of enemy territory, if need be, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“In the next operations or, God forbid, wars, when we have to reach the depths of the enemy again, these forces, which are based on both regular and reserve [forces], will arrive immediately and powerfully and will be a central part of the fighting,” Gantz said.

“We will activate them if required. Not lightly, but with the knowledge and understanding that the decisive capacity of the army is required, powerful, existing, and ready for the tasks before us,” he added.

The defense minister reiterated that while Israel ultimately sought peace with its neighbors, it was ready, willing, and able to activate its “full capacity” in any arena, including Lebanon.

Hezbollah has been entrenched in the crisis-hit country for decades and has reportedly built up an arsenal of approximately 150,000 missiles, many of them now — with Iranian technological know-how — precision-guided.

Gantz explained that Israeli forces were ever-vigilant and that attempts to sabotage the country’s borders had not gone unnoticed.

Israel faces likely threats from at least three different sources: Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to the south in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah to the north in Lebanon, and another Iranian proxy, the Houthis, to the southeast in Yemen.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.