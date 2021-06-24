India Arrests Four Suspects in Iran-Linked January Bombing Outside Israeli Embassy in New Delhi

Indian police have arrested four suspects in a January bombing outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, Israeli news site N12 reported Thursday.

The bomb, which was relatively small, caused minor damage and no injuries. Both Indian and Israeli authorities almost immediately concluded it was a terrorist attack.

The four suspects are students from the disputed region of Kashmir in northern India, a largely Muslim area that is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

They were arrested in the city of Kargil near the Pakistani border. New Delhi police have interrogated them and more arrests are expected.

The arrests come after Indian police last week released photographs and video taken by security cameras at the Israeli embassy.

The suspects were caught on camera approaching the scene of the bombing wearing masks and black coats. One was carrying a large bag.

Police also got a lead on the suspects after two of them were seen getting out of a taxi cab. Police found the driver, who led them to where the suspects disembarked.

Indian security forces were aided in the investigation by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

The cell was composed of local Shi’ite Muslims, and is believed to have been directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) Quds Force, which controls the Islamic theocracy’s terrorist operations abroad.

It is thought that the motive for the bombing was revenge for the execution of IRGC commander and arch-terrorist Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq, as well as the killing of Iran’s top nuclear Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which was widely attributed to the Mossad.