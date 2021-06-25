Friday, June 25th | 15 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken Says Lack of IAEA-Iran Monitoring Deal a Serious Concern

PA and Abbas Spit at Biden and Blinken — Vow to Continue Rewarding Terrorists

Israel to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Following Resurgence in Virus Cases

New ADL Guide Helps Campus Safety Teams Spot, Report Antisemitism and Hate Crimes

‘They All Play Together’: 35 Children From West Bank, Gaza and Around the World Find Life-Saving Heart Care in Israel

Meet Nesher Ramla Homo: New Early Human Discovered at Israeli Cement Site

New York Cops Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy in Connection With Assault on Jewish Man in Times Square

US Military Linguist Given 23-Year Sentence for Passing Intel on American Assets to Hezbollah

One Dead, Dozens Unaccounted for in Building Collapse in ‘Jewish’ Miami Suburb

Belgian Jews Condemn Government Decision to Withdraw Military Protection From Community Institutions

June 25, 2021 7:58 am
0

Blinken Says Lack of IAEA-Iran Monitoring Deal a Serious Concern

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021

The lack of an interim agreement between the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran on the monitoring of atomic activities is a serious concern that has been communicated to Tehran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Struck on Feb. 21, the interim monitoring deal was valid for three months, then extended by a month on May 24. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said it expired on Thursday. It is in talks with Iran on another extension.

“This remains a serious concern,” Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. “The concern has been communicated to Iran and needs to be resolved.

A spokesman for the IAEA said that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi would inform the IAEA Board of Governors on the matter during the course of Friday.

Related coverage

June 24, 2021 12:12 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Daily Praises Family for Naming Son Eichmann to ‘Anger Zionism’: Media Watchdog

The official daily publication of the Palestinian Authority applauded a Palestinian "fighting family" for naming one of its children “Eichmann”...

Iran struck a deal with major powers in 2015 to curb its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of US., European Union and UN sanctions.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019 while sticking to its position that it had no nuclear weapons ambitions. US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the agreement.

All sides have been negotiating in Vienna for six weeks to find a way to resume compliance, but a sixth round of indirect talks adjourned on Sunday with key issues still unresolved

“We still have significant differences with Iran,” Blinken said, adding that he hoped a resumption of talks in the coming days could resolve them.

Blinken, who said talks would not last indefinitely, said the immediate priority was to put the nuclear deal “back in the box,” but that the United States and its partners would also have the tools if a deal was agreed to handle Iran’s regional and missile activities.

Le Drian echoed those comments saying the ball was in the court of Iran’s decision makers and that the negotiations had now entered their toughest stage.

“We’re waiting for Iranian authorities to take the final difficult decisions to allow for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.