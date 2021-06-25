Friday, June 25th | 15 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Mourners Call for Change at Funeral of Abbas Critic

Respect LGBT Rights or Leave EU, Hungary’s Orban Told

Israel’s ZzappMalaria Wins IBM Watson AI XPRIZE Competition by Helping Eliminate Malaria

Zeldin Reintroduces Bill to Cut Lebanese Military’s Ties to Hezbollah

UK Ministry of Defense Chooses Trophy Protection System to Boost Its Defenses

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Lets Go of Doctor Who Accused Israel of Cannibalism

Canada’s Leading Labor Union Secretly Passes Resolution to Boycott Israel

Blinken Says Lack of IAEA-Iran Monitoring Deal a Serious Concern

PA and Abbas Spit at Biden and Blinken — Vow to Continue Rewarding Terrorists

Israel to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Following Resurgence in Virus Cases

June 25, 2021 9:46 am
0

Respect LGBT Rights or Leave EU, Hungary’s Orban Told

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his Hungarian counterpart as the bloc’s leaders confronted Viktor Orban over a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality.

Several participants spoke of the most intense personal clash among the 27 EU leaders in years on Thursday night.

“It was really forceful, a deep feeling that this could not be. It was about our values; this is what we stand for,” Rutte told reporters on Friday.

“I said ‘Stop this, you must withdraw the law and, if you don’t like that and really say that the European values are not your values, then you must think about whether to remain in the European Union.'” French President Emmanuel Macron called it a battle over civilization and culture.

Related coverage

June 25, 2021 9:13 am
0

Zeldin Reintroduces Bill to Cut Lebanese Military’s Ties to Hezbollah

JNS.org - A bill aiming to break the partnership between the Lebanese military and the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah in...

Hungary is now likely to face a legal challenge at the EU’s highest court. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Budapest should also be subject to an as-yet untested procedure to cut EU funding for those who violate democratic rules.

The new mechanism was introduced as closely aligned conservative governments in Poland and Hungary have shielded one another for years from grave sanctions under existing tools to protect EU democratic and human rights values.

The provisions for schools have been included in a law primarily aimed at protecting children from pedophiles — a link that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described as “primitive.”

In power since 2010 and facing an election next year, Orban has become increasingly conservative and combative in promoting what he says are traditional Catholic values under pressure from the liberal West.

He told reporters before the closed-door meeting that the law was not an attack on gay people but aimed at guaranteeing parents’ right to decide on their children’s sexual education.

The EU is pushing Orban to repeal the law — the latest in a string of restrictive policies towards media, judges, academics and migrants.

Seventeen out of 27 leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, signed a joint letter reaffirming their commitment to protecting gay rights.

“We all made it very clear which fundamental values we adhere to,” she said.

Bettel, who is openly gay, said the only country other than Poland to support Orban in the discussion was Slovenia.

He said it was time for Brussels to test its new procedure: “Most of the time, money is more convincing than talk.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.